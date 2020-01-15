Mr. Hance you are right about one thing in your letter to the Independent dated Jan. 10 ("Letter writer was wrong about Waldorf climate forum"). I was not at your forum. I was commenting on the forum as it was reported in the Maryland Independent.
You seem to take delight in ridiculing my article without answering the basic questions I raised. That being how do we get to the harnessing of the “great near limitless energy provided to us by nuclear fusion in the sun,” without wrecking our economy if we just stop using fossil fuels as your organization proposes. In the meantime your organization celebrates your success in getting Maryland to outlaw fracking?
Also you did not explain why fossil fuels are so dangerous when we are living twice as long after we began using them. Just to let Independent readers realize the challenge. That great nuclear fusion you are so delighted with provided exactly 1.5% of our energy as of the last report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Fossil fuels provided 63.6%, natural gas 35.2%, coal contributed 27.5%.
I would be an idiot to oppose a system that would simply transfer the rays of the sun to the energy to make my home warm, my car move and all my appliances function. I hope it happens ASAP. It may happen sometime in the future and no advanced country is working harder and contributing less to greenhouse gases than our own. I find it idiotic for some of our citizens to oppose the production and use of natural gas, which is replacing the use of the least clean fuel: coal. Unless there is a breakthrough in cold fusion it’s going to be decades before we raise that 1.5% to anywhere near 100%.
Mr. Hance use your “transcendental mediation” to explain to the Independent readers how their energy needs will be met until that miraculous transition to sun energy happens. In the meantime I still hold my views about some people’s real goals and others being what is sometimes referred to as useful idiots.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains