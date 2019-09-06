Upon reading the Aug. 30 letter to the editor, “Nice bridge should have bike/pedestrian lane,” I have several comments/observations.
The author cites the new Lake Champlain Bridge as an example of “Separating bicycle/pedestrian access from vehicular traffic….” Actually, there is no comparison between the level, 2,200-foot, 1.2 million cars per year, $70 million Lake Champlain Bridge and the steeped incline, 1.7-mile, 6.8 million cars per year, $765 million Nice Bridge.
The current (and future) Harry Nice Bridge is (will be) funded by charging tolls. The other toll roads/bridges/tunnels in Maryland do not have separate dedicated lanes for bicycles or pedestrians. In fact, the Hatem Memorial Bridge (U.S. 40 over the Susquehanna River) is the only toll road within Maryland that allows even bicyclists (not pedestrians). It allows bicyclists to share a lane with vehicular traffic on weekends only; bicyclists must be 18 years or older or have a driver’s license; and pay the same tolls as two-axle vehicles.
At a walking pace of 3 miles an hour (remember, steep incline), it will take 34 minutes to walk the 1.7-mile Nice Bridge (not including approaches). There will need to be rest areas/port-a-potties at both ends of the bridge. What about medical emergencies for bicyclists or pedestrians struggling to cross the bridge?
Have any studies been taken to determine the anticipated volume of bicyclist/pedestrian traffic? How much will the addition of dedicated lanes cost the taxpayers and users (drivers of vehicles that cross the bridge)? Will it be cost effective to spend the extra money for the volume of bicyclists and pedestrians?
I have no problem with users paying for their fair share of using facilities — that is, charging bicycles/pedestrians for their fair share for using their dedicated lanes — but don’t ask vehicle drivers to underwrite bicyclists and pedestrians.
Sidney O. Marcus, Waldorf