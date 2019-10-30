Across the globe, young people have been demanding action to address the climate crisis.
On Sept. 20, young people were striking for their planet because they respect science, believe real-time images, and understand the consequences if we fail to act.
The global climate strike reportedly involved over 2,500 scheduled events in over 163 countries.
In the United States, a recent Washington Post-Kaiser Foundation poll found “about 8 in 10 say that human activity is fueling climate change, and roughly half believe action is urgently needed within the next decade if humanity is to avert its worst effects.” (www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/americans-increasingly-see-climate-change-as-a-crisis-poll-shows/2019/09/12/74234db0-cd2a-11e9-87fa-8501a456c003_story.html).
On Sept. 23, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden made her most impassioned speech yet, voicing the agony of her generation and pleading with the world’s adults and policy-makers to take action (see www.pbs.org/newshour/world/read-climate-activist-greta-thunbergs-speech-to-the-un). She called urgently for immediate action, going beyond words and stated commitments, to changing our policies and behaviors.
In fact, powerful institutions are acting with urgency, ranging from our military and the insurance industry, to fossil fuel companies investing in renewable energy technology and production.
But what about us, in St. Mary’s County? While we should be taking action as global citizens, we should also be acting with urgency as residents of a ounty surrounded by water and threatened by rising sea levels and extreme weather.
To be sure, the necessary actions will cost money — but failing to act will cost us more.
To be clear, this letter does not aim to change the minds of climate skeptics. Instead, it is a call to those who acknowledge the science and recognize the urgency.
Locally, a young man recently shook his head and wondered what one can possibly do, using the word “despair.” He is not alone. Many feel despair, or allow denial to set in.
Yet we all can, and must, do something. It is time for personal commitments and political will. While serious sacrifices are hard to make, we can all find ways to reduce our carbon footprint. As individuals, we can purposefully change our behaviors, such as traveling less by plane or consuming less meat.
But we must also, as citizens, urge our policymakers to use public funds for the public good — not only for today, but for the future. Is our county moving to reduce fossil fuels and increase renewables? If so, bravo, but please let us know.
Otherwise, let’s urge our county to take action. The risks are too real, consequences too great, and damages too irreversible for any individual, company, organization or government entity to take a pass.
Let’s defy despair, and embrace action, the bigger and bolder the better, to show the younger generation that we will work with them to save the planet for them, their children and grandchildren.
Marcia Greenberg, St. Mary’s City