Twelve people participated in the Democrat debate on Oct. 15. All but two were a vice president, senator, congressperson, a mayor — the two were entrepreneurs. None of them focused on their accomplishments in office despite having decades of elected office behind them. They are mixed up.
They don’t know what to say except impeach President Donald John Trump, and everything he does is wrong. Their platform is recognized by all of us as people who just want to give everything away and not tell you how we can pay for it except declaring bankruptcy — they are not responsible positions.
The truth is President Donald John Trump has been more successful than anyone’s expectations by ‘Making America Great Again,” and when re-elected on Nov. 3, 2020, will keep America great because he made promises that he has kept and will continue to proceed in that direction.
No elected official in history has kept his promises by like our beloved president.