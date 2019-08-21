After returning from an out of town trip, I was catching up on all the local news in the Maryland Independent. I read the article in the Aug. 7 edition, “County sues over property dispute.” I also read the Aug. 14 edition with the letters by Bobby J. Wallace and Vicky Canter in reference to this property.
I have lived in the White Plains Village neighborhood for over 40 years and am very familiar with this property. I agree with 99% of the content in these letters Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Canter submitted; however, I think the citizens and the taxpayers need to know the other 1%.
The county also owns the property where the original property right of way existed. The road is now marked Salt Barn Place, off of Demarr Road. The county keeps is gated off, and the roadway is paved all the way to the county salt barn facility. The county needed a pumping station in the same area, so they built the pumping station exactly in the middle of the existing roadway.
After spending all our tax dollars purchasing the Kirby property, the county discovers the right of way is not where they assumed it was. Now they are all concerned with sensitive watershed area and cost to the taxpayers. This after having build a salt barn facility and pumping station in the exact same area. Does the Charles County government think we are stupid?
Now the Mills family are going to incur attorney’s fees to fight the county to protect and defend their property.
After all this the county is leasing this property to Charles County Department of Social Services for one dollar per year for three years with the option for two more three-year renewals. What a bargain!
The citizens of Charles County need to stay informed of their elected officials’ actions and quit voting blindly.
Roland Zeigler, White Plains