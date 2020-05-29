Don’t fear Covid-19 — fear the New World Order takeover

This letter is to urge people to awaken. The world is now under siege by the New World Order. “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour,” 1 Peter 5:8.
The COVID-19 is pretext used by evil globalists to instill fear because scared people are easier to control.
We need not fear COVID-19. Death numbers from COVID are intentionally skewed; 95% of those who died from COVID were over age 75 and they had co-morbidities. The death rate is deliberately inflated to include people who died from cancer, stroke and natural causes. Testing is also fake. Healthy, asymptomatic people are testing positive. Samples of a goat, a papaya and a quail sent to the World Health Organization (as a joke) all came back COVID positive.
Tyranny, from the government and medical establishment, is weakening the fabric of America and destroying the U.S. Constitution. The economic engines and moral backbone of our country — small businesses, schools and churches — were ordered to shut down.
Our food supply is being tampered with, including euthanizing livestock, dumping milk and plowing under vegetables. Violent criminals are released into our communities. Traditions, like placing American flags on veterans’ graves (a time-honored Memorial Day custom) are prohibited. Meanwhile, abortion clinics, Walmart and grocery stores never closed, and paychecks never ceased for nonessential government bureaucrats. None of this is fair, legal or even logical.
The globalists have been planning their takeover for decades. The World Economic Forum’s strategic plan (detailed and in-depth with hundreds of interlinking connections) was leaked and posted on YouTube, but has since been deleted. The globalists plan to alter every facet of society, including farming, food distribution, travel, health, trade, business, education, technology and the use of artificial intelligence. Ultimately, the NWO will place all of humanity in bondage.
HR 6666 is a red flag. This bill will authorize “the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to eligible entities to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID–19, and related activities such as contact tracing, through mobile health units and, as necessary, at individuals’ residences, and for other purposes.”
Globalist Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has no medical degree. Yet, under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates has been to third world countries, secretly sterilizing children in his depopulation mission. Many children were harmed and died from his vaccines. Vaccines also kill and disable children in the U.S. and severely weaken their immune systems. The media hides vaccine tragedies because they’re owned by big pharmaceuticals. Social media CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Susan Wojcicki are part of the NWO scheme, as is career bureaucrat Dr. Anthony Fauci. Like Gates, Fauci agrees that the country will not return to normal unless everyone has been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, now in development.
Defy and resist! Open your businesses! Open your churches! Above all, refuse the vaccine! Viruses weaken and die naturally, so a vaccine is unnecessary. This is common knowledge, but the globalists will continue to instill fear and make the vaccine mandatory. Do not obey. Their serum may attack the reproductive system, be laced with mind-altering substances or weaken and destroy our immune systems.
Demonic forces have escalated their war on humanity. Let us get on our knees, repent and beg for God’s mercy and his supernatural help in our fight against evil. Do what frustrates Godless globalists — cling to your guns and your Bibles and pray, pray, pray without ceasing. May God bless and protect us all in the fight for our freedoms, our families, and our country.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome