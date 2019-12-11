It is fascinating to watch what I will call “economy deniers” tie themselves in knots downplaying what President Trump has accomplished with the economy in three opposition filled years. I refer to Bill Wetmore, “This is not the best economy in our history,” Maryland Independent, Dec. 6.
Well, it may not be the best in his but it is in mine. I am old enough to remember buying gasoline for 25 cents a gallon and paying 5 cents for a soft drink and 10 cents for a very large Baby Ruth. At that time I was lucky if I made $25 in a week, and most of the time there was not enough money in my pocket to purchase any of those items.
You can play around with numbers such as these; you can research past GDPs, unemployment numbers, government spending rates and inflation rates, and twist these numbers to support your political leanings if you want to. However, there is a bottom line. Ask yourself if you are better off today with President Trump’s economy and unemployment numbers or would you rather go back to “you did not build that business” economy and unemployment numbers of President Obama and his Democratic Party’s tax and regulation policies.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains