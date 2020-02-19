My family and I were traveling through La Plata on Christmas Day, when we stopped at the Wawa. During our stop, a lady had an emergency and a bystander called 911. As I walked by her car, I overheard the EMT introduce herself as “Missy.”
I went on my way, and finished my shopping and as I came out of the store, I again overheard the lady tell Missy that she was homeless and living in her vehicle. EMT Missy then asked the lady “can I go in and get you something to eat for the next few days?” The lady agreed and Missy went inside. I saw on Missy’s sweatshirt the name “Fox” so I’m assuming that’s her last name. As I got in my car, my family and I sat there for a few more minutes and out came Missy with a bag full of food for the lady.
Thank you Missy, for not only being a caring provider in this crazy world we live in, but for setting a great example for my children that there’s still good people in this world. If anyone knows EMT “Fox” please thank her for going above and beyond.
Joseph Franklin, Dumfries, Va.