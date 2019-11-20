All of us with boat engines or small gas engines like mowers, chain saws or leaf blowers are vulnerable to the out-of-control U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Currently, Calvert County marinas cannot sell ethanol-free gas because distributors will not deliver it. That is because arcane nonsense in federal government classifies Calvert, but not St. Mary’s, as in the D.C. metropolitan region. EPA prohibits sale of ethanol-free gas in metropolitan areas. For now there are a few crucial suppliers here in St. Mary’s: one gas station, a few marinas and chain saw dealer. God bless them, but we are on borrowed time. The EPA logic destroyers are coming, believe me. I have asked our county leaders to keep us as far as possible from the pending threat to the degree they can.
This is a major issue to boat owners and small engine users. Ethanol-blended gas provides lower gas mileage, chemically attracts water, can do harm to engines. Also, it takes more fossil fuel to produce a gallon of ethanol-blended gas than it does a plain old gallon of non-ethanol gasoline. People need to realize that ethanol is unanimously blamed by every mechanic you will ever meet for poor performance, residue in fuel systems and general degradation of internal combustion engines. All local marine mechanics list ethanol as the No. 1 cause of problems with boat engines. Chainsaw and small engine people claim severe, common and widely acknowledged trouble from ethanol. For you sedentary car drivers who never cut firewood, run a small engine or run a boat, ethanol cuts your gas mileage, costs more and creates some auto engine problems for you as well. It is simply bad for all consumers.
Ethanol-blended gas originated from attempts to minimize burning fossil fuels, increasing use of renewable fuels and somewhat credible motives. Probably worth a temporary experiment. The feds subsidized ethanol gas to the tune of 50 cents a gallon for more than two decades — meaning you and I helped pay for this. For sure, the feds are shoving it down our throats. Anyone remember voting for this?
With the feds having made a profoundly bad decision decades ago forcing ethanol on us, how does this keep happening now that we know how bad it is? First, big government never made a mistake they will admit or fail to hide. Second, ethanol mixers make hundreds of millions facilitating our misery, which is plenty to support lobbying. Thirdly, Big Agriculture has political clout. As one EPA critic says “we should be feeding people with corn and not feeding politician’s interests.” Upward pressure on food prices and many other goods competing with fuel for crops is obvious. Boosting Big Ag corn sales to the detriment of the general public is a political objective, not an environmental nor consumer-friendly one.
Ethanol is a colossal disaster for which we pay dearly on a daily basis. It should be outlawed, but is instead being mandated.
I recommend that we all discuss this issue with candidates in the next election.
Billy Rymer, Lexington Park