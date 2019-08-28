In the Ken Burns’ Vietnam War documentary, one soldier remarked that during wartime he developed a certain blood lust. His love of killing the enemy may be attributed to high levels of testosterone triggered by the trauma of war.
Nevertheless, that would never be me, I thought, feeling pious and self-congratulatory for shooing flies out of the house and picking up daddy-long-leg spiders and gently tossing them to safety.
That was before the millipede infestation. Now, I’ve changed. Every day is a search-and-destroy mission.
When a few of the inch-long, wormlike, many-legged creatures first appeared they didn’t bother me, so I didn’t bother them. Big mistake. They multiplied and began crawling around the foundation. I now find them in the basement, albeit dead and dried up. I sweep them by the dustpan full.
Millipedes’ natural predators are birds and frogs. It occurred to me that this is the first summer I’ve had a shortage of frogs around the house. An astute, if odd, observation. I actually went to a pet shop to buy frogs. There must have been a run on them. The store had only one ordinary-looking kelly green frog left. It had an exotic name and sold for $25. Just what I need, an uppity, overpriced tree toad.
Finally, I called a pest control company. As I waited for their arrival between 8 a.m. and noon, my life flashed before me. I envisioned clouds of toxic fumes permeating through the house, then the cancer ward. I called my son and told him I want to be cremated.
He sounded annoyed, saying, “I’m busy today.”
“I mean after I’m gone,” I said. “Dead or alive, I don’t want to be bothered by millipedes or other creepy-crawly things.” Stoic that I am, I bantered Groucho Marx style, “Besides, cremation is my last chance for a smoking hot body.”
I said goodbye and went to my office to revise my eulogy. “She loved creatures great and small” had to be scratched.
Turns out, I needn’t have worried about death by industrial strength bug spray. The pest control company's rep didn’t wear protective gear, didn’t spray chemicals, noxious or otherwise, and he was afraid to go underneath my deck.
When I called the company to complain, the woman who answered said the manager would contact me.
That was more than a week ago. The millipedes are still here.
Now it’s war. I take my broom and march like a sentry hunting and stomping millipedes to death. I’m out for the kill, and I intend to win.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome