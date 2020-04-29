Everyone should be able to decide on end-of-life care options

Contrary to Cheryl Allison’s claims (“The so-called safeguards in aid-in-dying laws can be abused and circumvented,” April 22), the Maryland End of Life Option Act has more than a dozen safeguards to prevent abuse.
This compassionate legislation would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less to live the option of medical aid in dying to peacefully end unbearable suffering.
These safeguards include a felony conviction for anyone who coerces a terminally ill person to use this end-of-life care option, including a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Why would anyone risk 10 years in prison to coerce someone, who is going to die in six months or less, to die a little sooner? It defies logic and the decades-long track record in Washington, D.C., and nine other states that have authorized this end-of-life care option since 1997.
While a vocal minority of Marylanders oppose medical aid in dying, it does not change the fact that a 2019 Goucher Poll showed that voters statewide support medical aid in dying by a 2-1 margin. This majority support includes voters in every demographic group: registered independent voters (69%), registered Democratic voters (61%), registered Republican voters (55%), progressives (78%), moderates (63%), conservatives (47% support to 43% oppose), whites (68%), blacks (49% support vs. 40% oppose), other ethnic groups (62%), men (68%), women (56%), Montgomery County/Prince Georges County (63%), central Baltimore metro area (60%), outside urban corridor (63%), ages 18-34 (65%), ages 35-54, (64%), ages 55+ (56%), less than a four-year college degree (60%), four-year college degree or more (63%).
Medical aid in dying even benefits the vast majority of people who oppose it or won’t need it (99%), by spurring them to engage in conversations about all their end-of-life care options, including hospice and palliative care, and better utilization of them. In fact, The Los Angeles Times has reported that’s exactly what happened in California just one year after its medical aid-in-dying law took effect. In addition, Oregon’s medical aid-in-dying law has helped spur the state to lead the nation in hospice enrollment, according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The reality is medical aid in dying strengthens the integrity of the health care system.
Contrary to opponents’ claims, a research article published in the New England Journal of Medicine concluded that there are no substantial cost savings for choosing medical aid in dying over other end-of-life care treatments. In fact, the vast majority of terminally ill individuals who opt for medical aid in dying are already enrolled in relatively inexpensive hospice care and not receiving expensive, extensive or intensive treatment. Hospice enjoys nearly universal insurance coverage, and hospices have charitable funds to cover those patients who cannot afford to pay for hospice care services.
The reality is aid-in-dying medications are expensive. A prescription can range in cost from several hundred dollars up to $5,000. Some insurance companies cover these medications, and others do not. This coverage variability holds true for other expensive medications. In late-stage cancer, insurance companies often decline to cover treatments with no proven efficacy, or those more likely to harm the patient than help them. There is no evidence that medical aid-in-dying laws — or their absence — influence insurance company decisions about any medications that they cover.
Ms. Allison has every right to oppose this legislation based on her beliefs. But she doesn’t have the right to impose her beliefs on other people with different, but equally valid beliefs. Everyone should be able to decide what end-of-life care option is right for them, in consultation with their doctor, loved ones and religious or spiritual advisors.