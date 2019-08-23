The Aug. 16 letter “True cost of fossil fuels is greater than the electric rates paid by residents” focuses on the social costs, often called the “externalities,” of fossil fuels. They cost us a lot more than we realize because the “external” costs, like carbon pollution, are pushed onto the taxpayer and consumers in a way that’s not tolerated in any other industry.
Besides killing hundreds of thousands of Americans annually (MIT.edu), carbon pollution costs Americans over $800 billion in medical bills every year (forbes.com).
Burning fossil fuels, overwhelmingly the primary driver of global warming (National Academy of Sciences), has costs U.S. taxpayers over $1.6 trillion in climate disasters — so far. In recent years, the costs have skyrocketed to hundreds of billion annually, an economically unsustainable rate (NOAA.gov).
And that doesn’t begin to address the costs of adaptation the letter mentions, like building sea walls, etc. In the end, if we don’t act now, those costs will simply bankrupt us, destroying our economy and our nation.
That’s what the National Academy of Sciences is warning about when it says inaction now will mean “global economic collapse” which will, in turn, lead to “societal collapse.” Forbes agrees that without Green New Deal-scale emissions cuts, starting now, climate disasters will cost the U.S. economy over $160 trillion (April 2019).
The really crazy part about all this is that solar and wind energy are now cheaper than any fossil fuel, and the faster they scale up, the faster their prices drop. They are projected to be virtually free by 2030 if scaled up nationally (Financial Times/UBS). And clean energy will create millions of good jobs, far more than fossil fuels ever did.
The only reason we are not already seeing a rapid nationwide transition to clean energy is corporate greed and political corruption.
The trillion-dollar fossil fuel industry has much deeper pockets than the fledgling clean energy industry. This country’s biggest fossil fuel corporations give tens of millions annually to members of Congress (opensecrets.org), overwhelmingly GOP members, who, in return, deny climate science, vote for $20 billion annually in fossil fuel subsidies and block clean energy deployment.
So we pay more for electricity than we need to, and we pay for the fossil fuel “externalities” as well. But it’s not just the GOP: Take House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat: “Progressives Accuse Steny Hoyer of Trying to Kneecap Green New Deal Committee to Shield Fossil Fuel Execs” (Common Dreams).
The Green New Deal’s energy plan is the only one that aims for net-zero emissions by 2030. That’s the target we’ll need to hit in order to prevent catastrophic global warming (National Academy of Sciences).
If you doubt this, take a look at the new No. 1 New York Times best-seller, “Uninhabitable Earth” (the Times calls it “brilliant”). It begins, “It is worse, much worse than you think,” and explains the latest peer-reviewed climate science that proves even the IPCC’s latest scary reports have been much too optimistic. You can read the first chapter by Googling “PBS.org Uninhabitable”.
As if to underscore this, The Washington Post on Aug. 14 reported NOAA.gov data showing many parts of the U.S. are now already showing a 2 degrees Celsius increase in average temperature, 80 years ahead of projections.
Those in Congress and the White House hold the key to national legislation that can give us a prosperous economy now and safe and prosperous futures for our children and grandchildren. Those who don’t understand the existential threat of global warming and the enormous economic rewards of clean energy need to be voted out of office.
Pete Kuntz, Lancaster, Pa.