The FAA has now proven they can increase traffic throughput at busy metropolitan airports by using NextGen technology and equipment to add more flights on approach where the bottleneck occurs. However, before you issue congratulations, know well that the solution the FAA has chosen to implement creates an environmental disaster of biblical proportions for residential communities along the flight path to the airport.
For example, at Washington National Airport (DCA) a densely packed straight-line solution was chosen with a containment dimension of 300 feet laterally and an aircraft spacing of 90 seconds.
This configuration now extends for 10 to 20 miles south of the airport and is flown at low altitude (2,500 feet), flat and level flight with engines powered up. In effect, this is a ‘worst case scenario’ maximizing noise and toxic pollutants that impact the communities below. This scenario on average is sustained nonstop from early morning to late night totaling 400 or more flights per day over those communities.
It is difficult to convey the effect on citizens under or near this flight path. There is no reprieve, windows must be kept closed and houses insulated to dampen the noise intrusion. Outdoors, a normal level conversation between neighbors is no longer possible, and a quiet stroll in the park is a thing of the past.
As compensation for sustaining this pollution Maryland gets nothing in return except a desecrated environment and lowered property values, while D.C. and Virginia receive added revenue and employment from the airport.
Congress for unknown reasons granted the FAA authority to bypass the Environmental Impact Statement in return for the promise to later resolve problems created by such solutions. Citizens and working groups in Southern Maryland have been asking their congressional representatives to direct the FAA to fulfill that promise. After several years with absolutely no action they are now demanding an explanation from their respective representatives.
Peter Nicholson, Accokeek