There is an old saying that good fences make for good neighbors. If this is right, why is it so many homeowners express that living in a homeowners/condominium association is a nightmare? They are upset that someone can “tell them what to do with their home,” or “tell them that they cannot park on their grass.” Living in an association has many positive benefits, including maintaining property values, community bonding (at social events), an added layer of support in dealing with neighborhood property issues and access to amenities that you wouldn’t otherwise have. The rules of an association are essentially “fences” which should help make for good neighbors.
To maintain an association though, it takes involvement from all members. Not only does a well run association need a board to manage the day to day decisions of the association, but it also needs homeowners that take care of their responsibilities. How can you be a good association neighbor, you ask? First, make sure that you read and follow the HOA covenants that you agreed to when you purchased your home; follow the rules and keep an open line of communication with your neighbors and your board/management company; actively participate in your HOA, volunteering for the board and/or committees; and last but not least, pay your assessments on time.
An association cannot run properly without board members. Many feel that they don’t have enough time, or they don’t have the knowledge to be a board member. Most associations have management companies that assist the board with the day-to-day functions, which in turn reduces the amount of time a board member has to spend working on association business. A management company can help train new board members, and there is a wealth of information available online. Don’t be afraid to volunteer! Also, before you accuse a board member of doing something wrong, see if you are doing everything right. You can volunteer too — and that may be just what is needed.
Perhaps most importantly though, a board cannot make timely repairs or provide additional services without the timely receiving of funds from the homeowners. If homeowners do not make their assessment payments in a timely fashion, the association is without the funds needed to provide services. If you do not understand what your assessments are being used for, ask your board/management company for a copy of the association budget. Your perceived lack of services does not negate paying your assessments, and it will only make things more difficult. Fences only make for good neighbors if the “fences” are respected.
Charity Rentzel, Indian Head