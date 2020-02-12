The Jan. 29 letter “My letter did start a firestorm” says my Jan. 22 letter’s claims about clean energy now being cheaper, without subsides, than fossil fuels were “dubious.” My sources for those claims were Forbes, Lazard, Fortune, The Wall St. Journal, BNEF, Reuters, World Economic Forum, Business Insider, CNBC, Morningstar, Barron’s and pretty much every other business publication.
The “firestorm” claim that solar and wind can’t succeed without subsidies was based on the 2011 phony Solyndra scandal. Solyndra ended up making a profit for the taxpayers, and clean energy prices have dropped 80% since then and will continue to plummet in this decade (scientificamerican.com). The Financial Times says solar and wind will be “essentially free” by 2030 (UBS).
Meanwhile, fossil fuels in the US continue to get tens of billions annually in taxpayer funded subsidies (priceoroil.com).
The “firestorm” letter also attacks energy economist Jeremy Rifkin, the energy economist I cited in my letter, whose latest book, “The Green New Deal,” is the No. 7 best seller on Amazon in the category of environmental economics. He’s written over a dozen books on the energy sector.
Rifkin has been a key energy advisor to the EU and China during their transition to clean energy. You can get some idea of his work by Googling “The Third Industrial Revolution” on YouTube. His focus is on what’s coming in the energy sector. Right now he’s projecting the collapse of the fossil fuel industry between 2023 and 2028. We’ll soon see how accurate he is.
CNBC’s stock guru, Jim Cramer, announced fossil fuels were “done … in a death knell phase” and said he was done with them as ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and other oil majors’ stocks continued their decade-long downhill slide. Coal is going bankrupt and natural gas is next as 90% of new natural gas projects will not be profitable (morningstar.com, rockymountaininstitute.org).
The “firestorm” letter had no answer to the fact that solar and wind energy is already selling (with storage and without subsidies) in Colorado, Arizona, California and Nevada for 2 to 4 cents/kWh (minus the free pollution you get from fossil fuels) while fossil fuel energy is 12-13 cents/kWh and nuclear at 15 cents/kWh. Let’s see who wins.
Lynn Goldfarb, Lancaster, Pa.