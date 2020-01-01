The article about the Sierra Club hosting a forum on climate in the Dec. 25 Maryland Independent was interesting. As usual these forums are fertile with opinions about doing away with fossil fuel use, all of our power plants, and completely devoid of any suggestions about filling the void, except some miraculous transition to clean energy while at the same time celebrating a state wide ban on fracking, which produces the cleanest energy now replacing coal use. Usually associated with these sessions is a total ban on nuclear energy as well, which is the cleanest energy.
I have two thoughts about the scare tactics of this group of environmental purists. First the life expectancy in the 17th century was 35 years. It was 40 years in the 18th century. There were no fossil fuels in use at that time. Life expectancy is now 76 years for men and 81 years for women. It has declined slightly for three years attributed to opioid use, cirrhosis of the liver and suicide. The latter probably in large part caused by climate change theorists scaring our children into suicide thoughts by telling them they only have 12 years to live. Not a single mention of all those scary sounding PFAS contaminants causing any deaths. My question to these groups is simply: How did we more than double our life expectancy in the years since we began using fossil fuels if they are so dangerous? Could it be the use of fossil fuel for the development of warm homes, fertilizer and thousands of other products contributed, through their use, to our increased life expectancy.
My second thought is about how proud Vladimir Putin would be about his success in disrupting the development of our natural gas resources through scare tactics. It is well known that special counsel Robert Mueller indicted several members of Mr. Putin’s propaganda unit whose sole purpose was to disrupt our energy production by agitating agains fossil fuel production and the abandonment of fossil fuel use all to benefit Russian energy sales. Scare tactics were their tools. I will leave it to the reasonable discernment of intelligent humans to determine how much of the anti-fossil fuel movement has anything to do with our well-being or is quite possibly designed to take our advanced society back to the 18th century for the benefit of some other entity.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains