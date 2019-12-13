In the Nov. 29 edition of the Maryland Independent it was reported that the new Nice/Middleton Bridge construction was approved by the Maryland Transportation Authority without a bike/pedestrian path. MDTA Chairman and Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn was quoted as saying, “We’re implementing a major infrastructure project that’s affordable, invests in safety and will improve our citizens’ quality of life today — not years down the road.” How shortsighted for a bridge that is to last 100 years.
Skanska-Corman-McLean Joint Venture will design and build the new bridge at a cost of $463 million.
They estimated an additional cost of $64 million for a bike/pedestrian path.
Earlier this year I proposed legislation adding slot machines to the Riverboat on the Potomac restaurant in Colonial Beach, Va., that would generate funds to pay for broadband infrastructure in rural areas of Charles County. This restaurant is actually part of Charles County.
In 2012 it was estimated that this would generate $5 million yearly to the county and $46 million annually to the state of Maryland. I had also suggested that the state slot revenue could be used to fund the bike/pedestrian path for the new Nice/Middleton Bridge as reported in the Maryland Independent on Sept. 18. Of the 35 legislative proposals introduced for consideration to the county commissioners, nine were forwarded to be included in the Charles County Board of Commissioners’ legislative package for the 2020 General Assembly. Mine was part of this package.
Because the nine bills involve amending state laws rather than proposing entirely new ones, they are expected to be passed without objections and are referred to as “local courtesy bills.”
So why are we proceeding to approve this project lacking a bike/pedestrian path that is to last for 100 years when funding is available?
Michael J. Runfola, La Plata