Reading the Wednesday, Jan. 29, issue of the Maryland Independent had me questioning the judicial system in the state of Maryland, and Charles County.
On page A-3 an article titled, “Republican caucus writes its own ‘crime package,’” it’s outlining what actions some of the bills they are introducing in this year’s legislative session. It’s Noted that Maryland is in the midst of a violent crime crisis. It also indicates that “Charm City,” Baltimore, is ground zero for violent crime.
There were 348 homicides in 2019 and indicates this is the fifth time the city has had over 300 homicides per year. While Baltimore is under constant siege from these thugs who care less about life, I wonder, why is it so hard for a law-abiding citizen in the state of Maryland to gain a closed carry gun permit to protect themselves and family?
Now on Page A-5 of the same issue, “Police briefs,” on Jan. 15 one of our fine officers pulled over a vehicle of a man who was driving around on the rims of his car. During the traffic stop the officer allegedly located paraphernalia used for injection, inhalation of the drug he was allegedly peddling…. Not one, Not two, but three bags of heroin. Then to top this off, he allegedly had in his possession a loaded 12 gauge pistol-grip pump-action shotgun, a .375 cal. pistol loaded with hollow-point bullets and a 410 gauge shotgun and shells, and a pellet rifle. This person also has a previous felony conviction, and should never have had any of the weapons.
Our county judicial system had the audacity to release this extremely dangerous person back into society under his own recognizance!
So how are we going to prevent crime when our police officers do their job, but the court system just lets them walk out the door on their own?
Again, why can I not hold a concealed carry permit to protect myself and my family from the actions of these criminals and the court system?
Donald L. Poole Jr., Waldorf