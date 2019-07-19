The Democratic Party, sadly my party, is panicking that they might lose more black voters that have been taken for granted for decades. Many are appreciating that Trump has lowered there unemployment rates. The candidates are all lying, except for Bernie Sanders who opposes, and are promising “reparation,” which will never happen, but may save black voters from deserting the party. The only citizens deserving reparations would be Native Americans, but they cannot be counted on to vote for promising politicians. They realize that they have been lied to for centuries.
Who is expected to make this payment?
There were only 15 slave states — yes, too many. In the Civil War over 620,000 Americans were recorded military fatalities and over 450,000 were wounded. In that un-civil war, which was our bloodiest, I think 1 in 4 soldiers never returned home. America made a large payment to free the slaves.
Those 15 slave states were primarily Democratic and were the initiators of the KKK and ‘White League,’ terrorizing black families, Catholics and Republicans for years after the war.
The Americans killed in that not-so-civil war was about 2% of the recorded population; that would be over 6 million of today’s population.
