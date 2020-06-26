Healthcare workers should stand fast

I was a soldier at 18 and for 20 years after. I chose to pursue the health care profession. I do so today, at 62, because it is needed. It is noble. At a time when a nation’s leader could hint at ingestion of known poisons as a possible treatment. Zany! I implore you, all my health care brothers and sisters, to stand fast and faithful to preserve life with loyal due diligence and common sense patience. Ours is a noble cause. I gladly go where few dare. That’s what we do.
George Foster, Port Tobacco