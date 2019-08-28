Heed the wisdom of Donald Wallace in his July 10 letter to the editor about incompetence raising to higher political office.
Since January 2017, the incompetence that has risen to the highest nationally elected office is demonstrated by an inability to attract and retain competent and effective advisers and managers of government agencies and by a failure to develop and maintain the respect and trust of world leaders. That incompetence underscored by over 10,000 lies or untruths told to the American people, you and I, since January 2017 by the inept person who has been elevated to the highest elected political office.
Mr. Wallace tells us to look closely and judge, on Nov. 3, 2020, those who support and enable the incompetence of persons who have risen to high national office since January 2017.
Fred Lothrop, Leonardtown