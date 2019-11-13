If the death of a canary in a mine shaft is a sure warning to workers to evacuate the premises, what is the right human response to the net loss of 3 billion birds in our neighborhoods, fields and forests since 1970?
This question emerges urgently from research published in September by the journal Science, which analyzed trends in North American bird populations over the last 50 years and found that we are in the midst of a startling 30% decline in bird life, amounting to 3 billion fewer birds.
“These losses are a strong signal that our human-altered landscapes are losing their ability to support birdlife, and that is an indicator of a coming collapse of the overall environment,” said Ken Rosenberg, conservation scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and lead author of the study.
The declines are even greater for species that require specialized habitat to breed, migrate or winter successfully. Nearly a quarter of the loss is occurring in grassland species, for example, such as the Eastern meadowlark and the grasshopper sparrow. Grassland species have suffered a 50% decline overall, and the decline is particularly acute in Eastern North America. Development sprawl on undisturbed land and resistance to no-till farming practices continue to degrade habitat in our area, where the vast majority of property remains private.
Are we condemned to watch our bird life disappear? No. Not as long as we’re willing to act. What can be done?
For starters, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has suggested “Seven Simple Actions” that individuals can take to protect bird life, such as treating window glass to avoid bird collisions, keeping cats indoors, and letting your land get a little wild with native plantings.
In addition, if you own a piece of land, you can add an eight simple action: Protect your own fields, forests or farmland. Loss of habitat is the most serious cause of bird declines. Over 90% of the land in Maryland is in private hands, not public parks or wildlife refuges, so private landowners must be part of the solution. The land you love can be protected forever if you attach a “conservation easement” to your deed. Such easements can be facilitated through your local land trust.
In St. Mary’s County, the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust has protected over 5,000 acres of private land working with more than 30 willing landowners and government partners. And if you’re not a landowner, you can still protect land by contributing to your land trust. You can, too.
David Moulton, Leonardtown
The writer is a board member of the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust.