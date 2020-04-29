Hogan, elected officials need to think of everyday people

I am urging Gov. Hogan to think of the working class people and the gig economy people who are struggling in the midst of this ongoing pandemic. We need to ensure that we are offering people who work hourly jobs a safety net of income and freezes on their rents, debt and bills. Most plans currently freeze mortgages, but many are neglected if we don’t include renters.
We need to also push to classify grocery store workers as emergency personnel, allowing them to access free child care provided by the state amid the coronavirus outbreak. They are putting their lives on the line to provide an essential service to the common good.
No more bailouts of big corporations, airlines and stimulating of the stock market. It’s time we think of the everyday people who Gov. Hogan and our elected state officials are in office to serve.