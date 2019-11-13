If anyone mentions HOA (home owners association), run for your life. I have been dealing with an HOA that does not keep accurate minutes or sometimes no minutes at all. Homeowners do not get a written copy nor are the minutes read at the once a year meeting. Financial records are a mess and audits have not been done in the last 12 years or at least since I have been in the neighborhood. No state agency monitors them. They have all the rights. Homeowners have none. I am surprised that an affluent state such as Maryland and an educated county such as Charles County is allowing HOAs to go unchecked. Shame on you Charles County. Shame on you commissioners, and shame on you attorney general.
Cynthia Mells, Waldorf