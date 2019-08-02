I would like to express my frustration with the House’s unwillingness to begin impeachment proceedings. There is a lot at stake. Our sovereignty is one. Our moral standing in the world is second.
As I read and hear news about the detention camps I am more and more convinced that the House must act to make this president accountable for the suffering and denial of basic human rights for children.
They can’t wait. Congress must act.
The White House will not respect Congress unless Congress asserts its rights forcefully.
I urge Congressman Raskin to press the issue of impeachment. I urge him as my representative to do something about these detention centers before these become a normalized version of concentration camps. People should not be treated like animals because they are poor and non-white. I fear this will not end well for us.
Monica Lopez, Rockville