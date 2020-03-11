Again I get a lecture from Mr Hance: Maryland Independent, March 6, “Critic relies on attacks, logical fallacies to demean environmentalism.” Yep I did attack environmentalism because I am aware of the trail of failures they have heaped upon the nation by selling a bunch of their glamorous sounding agendas to dupes that should have known better.
As far as I am concerned the Sierra Clubs most destructive campaign involved the spotted owl fiasco to protect old growth timber which resulted in the loss of thousands of timber related jobs, the removal of millions of acres of land sealed off from logging, mining, grazing, and even recreation. All accomplished by persuading socialist presidents to regulate these areas and industries out of existence in the name of preserving a Mexican owl. To what end? Most of the fauna and flora of those protected wilderness areas have been devastated by forest fires that raged because of the lack of management of a renewable resource. So went the owls and millions of dollars in property losses but that’s quibbling. It was enlightening when the Sierra Club’s attorney, Andy Stahl, ceremoniously revealed their true agenda by stating “if it had not been for the spotted owl we would have had to genetically engineer it.”
So Mr. Hance, don’t try to impress me with another well shopped quirky quick fix named “The Solution Project.” A true name would be Let’s Destroy Capitalism Project. I am not interested in fixes from an organization whose past president, Aaron Mair, said “Fidel Castro had more honor than President Trump.” Supporters of this thug have no legitimacy with me.
I am 80 years old. I have watched market based solutions work all my life. I have observed socialist solutions take the lives and property of millions. If capturing the sun becomes economically feasible, market forces will prevail and fossil fuel will go the way of the horse and buggy. All without any help from the Sierra Club whose main goals are strikingly similar to those of the Communist Party of the USA. People who try to cut us off from the system that has created more wealth, freedom and health than any other in history by opposing the use of clean natural gas that now fuels our economy, by standing in the way of pipelines, highways, bridges, railroads, housing projects, and cheering on despots like Castro, get no quarter from me. Anytime this agenda is made clear to the public and is put to a vote it fails. Just ask good old environmental presidential candidate Tom Steyer who could not even sell his bag of wacko environmentalism to Democrat voters. Stealth, regulations and hidden agendas promulgated by liberals are the hand tools of the Sierra Club.
Mr. Hance I appreciate your enthusiasm for what you obviously see as worthy goals. I have those same goals. As I have said before only an idiot wants dirty air and water. We just differ on how to accomplish those goals. I invite readers to research the history of the Sierra Club, and then decide if they want this group involved in their economic future.
Mr. Hance I am not going to argue with you over minutia promulgated by what I believe is an illegitimate organization that I do not believe has my best interest at their forefront. I believe Mother Earth was put here for mankind. In my view the Sierra Club believes that if mankind went away Mother Earth would be just fine so there is no gain for me to add legitimacy to an organization by debating sun vs. fossil. The market and history will settle these issues.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains