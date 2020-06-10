I feel it's my duty to speak out against racial injustices

This is my duty as a white woman in America. It is my duty to use my privilege and voice to speak out against the injustices black people all over the nation have faced not just now, but for years.
There is no denying the fact that the black population of America has faced police brutality unlike any other population can fathom. This evidence is easily accessible to anyone through organizations such as mappingpoliceviolence.org. This injustice is so clearly visible. It’s the first thing that pops up on Google searches for police brutality in America. We see this, and yet nothing has been done to fix the problem.
The time for change is now. It has to be now because people are scared for their lives and safety and well-being. No one deserves to live in fear because of injustices beyond their control.
The police systems that are at fault for the crimes they have committed against the very people they are designed to protect must be held accountable. We are taught at a young age in public school that the actions of the few result in the punishment of many, and this should be no different. George Floyd was murdered. The police officer who killed him must face the charges.
I am calling upon Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, Gov. Larry Hogan and state Sen. Arthur Ellis: Please do not let the voices of this nation go unheard.
Black Americans are facing injustice. If you will not listen to their voices, then please listen to mine. Justice must be served.
Sarah Grzyb, La Plata