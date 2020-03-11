I would like to suggest a change in the way the letters to the editor are selected.
I doubt that most Charles County residents care at all about a political manifesto from someone in California or a strange religious diatribe from someone in Virginia. Surely no one has ever switched their political affiliation or religious beliefs because of a letter to the editor, especially one that came from another state or county to be printed in their local newspaper. Thanks for reading.
Charles Owens, White Plains