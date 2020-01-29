I had an idea that a firestorm would begin the moment I first challenged the climate forum as devoid of ideas, Maryland Independent, Jan. 1.
First to leap to the defense of the forum was Mr. Hance who accused me of being wrong about the forum without offering any answers to the legitimate questions that were raised about how we replace the energy that will be lost if fossil fuel is immediately eliminated. Also, why did lifespans more than double since we began using fossil fuel if they are so dangerous? Now comes Lynn Goldfarb who claims the solution to the climate crisis is coming — it’s economic, Maryland Independent, Jan. 22.
Goldfarb cites a litany of dubious claims about the efficacy of solar and wind energy as compared to fossil fuel. Anyone who pays attention to these matters knows that without taxpayer subsidies they generally fail. I remind Independent readers about the Solendra fiasco during the Obama Administration. Goldfarb relies on the many claims of an economist by the name of Jeremy Rifkin as support for the claims he makes. I advise Independent readers to do a little research on this promoter of the Green New Deal. I will give you one quote from an article in the Financial Post about how this “Anti-capitalist author’s track record of error remains unblemished.“ Peter Foster of the Post states about Rifkin: “He has an almost unparalleled record of being not merely wrong, but spectacularly wrong. For decades, he has been exploiting technophobia, junk science, postmodern psychobabble and folk economics to peddle a long list of anti-capitalist, anti-corporate scares, along with matching Big Government solutions.” Mr Foster goes on to liken Mr Rifkin to his predecessor, Karl Marx. Don’t take my word for it do a simple Google search on Mr Rifkin and read Foster’s article and others that call into question his remedies.
I suggest that reader’s of climate articles, Green New Deal articles and environmental articles use caution when assessing claims made and pay particular attention when writers try to end debate by the “settled science” nonsense. Also, remember it was a Karl Marx’s protege, Valadimir Lenin, who set up a special corps of “useful idiots” to attack capitalism because he feared not attacking would cause his revolution to fail. They are still at work attacking fossil fuels, eliminating nuclear energy, promoting pie in the sky replacements in America while ignoring the big offenders still building coal-fired power plants in Marxist utopia lands.
I wish someone would devise a perfect, readily available clean energy source to serve all power needs just so I could see how these folks would then try to bring us down.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains