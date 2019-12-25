It is quite unfortunate that many children are turned away in school lunch lines or provided a substandard lunch, such as a cold cheese sandwich, due to their inability to pay. I have found this to be very heartbreaking and unacceptable. As a disabled veteran and divorced mother of two college students, who of course were school-aged children, it pangs me to hear of children not being able to afford breakfast or lunch at school. It often makes me wonder if the sustenance these children get at home is substandard as well.
If children are not nourished properly, they can’t think properly and their efforts in school suffer. This is why I am starting “The Healthy and Thriving School Lunch Initiative” to help those children, who are challenged in this way, to be able to obtain a balanced meal while in school. My intent is to donate money to ensure that children who are enduring the challenge of not being able to eat a healthy meal at school, do not have to endure that any longer.
I have started with North Point High School, and I challenge others to select a school in Charles County, after coordination with the principal of said school(s), to do the same. Children are our future, and we must ensure that they are supported in every way possible so that they can thrive and be able to help make a difference in our community, and inevitably in the world.
Please work with me to ensure that this initiative continues and is successful throughout Charles County. Feel free to contact me via e-mail at: ccschoolunch@yahoo.com with questions or ideas to ensure the success of this initiative.
Karla Kornegay, Waldorf