I'm just a number with my bank

The emergency small business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program was enacted to rescue the small business from the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Its success, unfortunately, depends on the individual bank processing the loan (of which the small business is a member), and then forwarding to the Small Business Administration for funding. The reality is the bigger the bank, the worse the experience, and less likely the success of the small business receiving the funding prior to the depletion fo the $350 billion allocated by Congress.
The smaller local or community banks have met with great success as they provide personal service to their small business clients, processing the loan at the local branch level.
My bank, PNC, a national bank, has denied personal service, refusing to process the loans at the local branches, leaving their clients at the mercy of a cold and distant website. Shockingly, PNC has directed their clients not to ask questions, not to call, and certainly not to contact their individual branches for assistance.
My business was one of the first to apply on Saturday morning, April 4. The status of my loan 10 days later is “under review,” far from being submitted to the SBA for funding. Numerous applicants that have filed after April 4 have already been processed by the SBA, with $230 billion funded to date. Many large banks claim that the SBA was not prepared to deal with the tremendous number of loans — a clear subterfuge since the application never left your bank’s desk.
When the dust settles, I suspect that there will be a significant reshuffling. Small businesses like mine will be seeking local banks who can provide personal service, and come through in a time of crisis, when it counts.
William M. Burgess, La Plata