I believe the congressional impeachment hearings are not only divisive to the country but are destroying the Democratic Party that I grew up with.
The Democratic Party is going away from me and my beliefs. Their obsession with destroying anybody supporting the president is irrational. Believe it or not President Trump was honestly elected. Since his election my Democratic Party has done nothing but smear him and harass people who disagree with Democrats. That is not my old party or the “American way” which prided itself on peaceful transitions.
The Democratic Party is becoming vengeance and hate driven. We no longer believe in the truth or fair treatment.
Collusion with Russia? Quid pro quo? Bribery? Who? High crimes? Which? Over three years and millions of dollars. Nothing but a political smearing of the president and our country.
Jim Hill, Welcome