In the June 21 Maryland Independent, below the fold, the article “Hoyer hosts 80th birthday celebration and bull roast” caught my attention. I knew with Rep. Hoyer and a large gathering of Democrats there would be bull flying around, and not the kind you eat.
Reading the article totally confirmed what intelligent people have known for a long time. The voters brains in the state of Maryland don't even begin to function as they were meant to, nor do they retain any memory of politicians' previous actions or incompetence.
On page A12 of the article it references, “Leading the roast comments was master of ceremonies Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th).” It also references the fact that Mr. Brown was a former Maryland lieutenant governor. Does anyone recall Mr. Brown's assignment during his tenure as lieutenant governor when the unaffordable health care act was passed during the Obama administration?
To refresh everyone's memory, Mr. Brown was tasked with setting up Maryland's health care exchange. Several million of our tax dollars were wasted. There was no accountability of how or where the money was spent, and Maryland's health care exchange was a total failure under his supervision as lieutenant governor.
Incompetence in Maryland, if you are a Democrat, gets rewarded by being elected to another office. Evidently there's a lot of malfunctioning brains in Maryland's Fourth Congressional District.
Incompetence in our elected politicians is a serious situation; a voter that only votes for a person because of his/her political party without being properly informed is even more dangerous.
Donald L. Wallace, White Plains