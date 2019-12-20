I just don’t get it. In today's Maryland Independent newspaper (Dec. 13), there is a multi-page article regarding children’s behavior in our public school system: “Parents speak out at school board meeting.” They are demanding action and questioning why nothing is being done to ensure the safety of our children and the school staff.
Additionally, in the same edition of the Independent, there is a letter to the editor, “It’s time to rethink how our public schools are run” by Richard Navickas.
These people must not have been listening to the rhetoric of Dyotha Rene’ Sweat, vice president of the county’s chapter of the NAACP, regarding the removal of children with behavior issues to another school, which would traumatize them, make them feel segregated, and a host of other outlandish gibberish, indicating to me we cannot subject our children to these standards.
Regardless of the color of the child’s skin, if they are misbehaving, threatening or injuring others, well they need to be segregated to ensure the educational system can provide proper instruction, under proper conditions. The nut does not fall far from the tree; as I said before, you can prevent your child from being moved — instill proper behavior in them.
Donald Poole, Waldorf