Greetings. My name is Christopher Ogne and I am the pastor of the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Bryans Road. I am writing a short response to the front page article of your Feb. 26 issue entitled, “Lutheran congregation opens doors to LGBTQ.”
I am a pastor of a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregation. I am aware that the congregation highlighted in the article is of a different denomination, however, I would simply like to highlight a different point of view.
The assumption of the article was that to love and welcome people with differing sexual desires and identities is to affirm all of these sexual desires and identities. I would like to respectfully disagree.
One of the biggest mistakes of our current cultural climate is to equate the word love and affirm. They are not coterminous.
John 3:16 tells us that the motivation for the Father sending his Son was love: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” God did not affirm the world when he sent Jesus Christ to die for it.
In fact, he was condemning the sin of the world in the cross. If God was interested in affirming the world Jesus would not have needed to come and die and rise again. The reason for his appearing would be gone. The entire reason Jesus had to die was to take the sin of the world upon himself and pay the penalty for our sin. He did not affirm us, he died for us because there was nothing to affirm. We all need to be humbled by the Law of God so that we are ready for the gospel so that we can be changed. We must never forget Jesus’ very first words in the book of Mark — it is Mark 1:15, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel.” The word repent presupposes that there is something to repent from.
Every single person is a sinner. We are born with a spiritual disease called sin and our desires and wants are not right. We have a terrible capacity for pride, selfishness, cruelty, hate, and the like. This includes wrongheaded sexual desires. What everyone needs to do with their sexual desires is put them before the Scripture and by God’s Holy Spirit be molded into the likeness of Christ.
I truly am pleased to be the pastor of a congregation that also welcomes all people; however, people — indeed all people — will be challenged with the idea that, “we come as we are but we do not leave as we were.” God enacts change in the heart of all who will come to him.
The Rev. Christopher Ogne, Bryans Road
The writer is the pastor of the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Bryans Road.