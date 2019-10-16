It’s easy to see everything in black and white, yes or no. It’s not correct, but it is easy. George Soros is the devil incarnate, trying to ruin America. Donald Trump is good and doing everything one could expect to make America great again.
I am well satisfied that George Soros is a liberal who believes he has the best plans for continued improvement of America. I think Trump does too.
I was opposed to the Reagan tax cuts and have opposed everyone one since. I am in the 15% of the population considered “very liberal,” probably because I think sexism is a bigger problem than racism and that both things interfere with the nation’s ability to use its best resources to the fullest extent.
About the tax and spend problem, we can’t continue to run deficits of a trillion dollars every year. I am going to repeat that, our current deficit for the federal government is one trillion.
Our taxes and other fees generate $3 trillion. We spend about $4 trillion. We can’t keep doing this.
Republicans complain vociferously about Democrats spending, but this last tax reduction has exceeded any previous idea about how much can be spent and how much can be taxed. About two-thirds of federal spending is Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security (interest on the debt is $364 billion and growing every year). We spend about 1% on foreign aid (about $4 billion). We spend about $700 billion on defense, about $170 billion on caring for he who has borne the battle and his widow and his orphan. We would have to virtually eliminate all “discretionary spending” to balance the budget. That means no defense, no veterans’ programs, no IRS (how would we get any tax money?), no national parks, clean water, the list is numerous.
We have a great economy. The president gets too much credit and too much blame for how the economy works but he (or she someday) has the single biggest influence on it. To have a tax structure that is fair and supports spending programs, mandated and discretionary, requires more gradations, not the few we have now. When America was great (the sole preeminent power in the world) in the 1950s, we had a tax structure with more brackets, and higher rates on the richer people. Somehow, the rich people have convinced the rest of us that they should pay less in taxes. I still don’t know how they did it, other than just repeating the idea. I never bought it.
Bill Wetmore, Waldorf