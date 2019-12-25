A copy of this letter was sent to the Charles County Planning Commission.
It’s just wrong: Approving a special zoning text amendment for two subdivisions that have been defunct for years so that they can now proceed. Text Amendment 19-155, now before the Planning Commission, would do just that.
One of the “chosen two” is Falcon Ridge, whose 150-unit, clustered subdivision would be the first thing you would see as you approach the entrance to the historic home known as Araby.
In colonial times, Araby was the childhood home of the wife of George Mason IV. George Mason is most famous as the author of the Virginia Bill of Rights, the basis of our Bill of Rights today — an important reason to preserve the landscape surrounding Araby.
In the 1930s, Araby became the home of Admiral Frank Jack Fletcher and his wife. A great World War II patriot, Admiral Fletcher fought in the battle of the Coral Sea and was the commander of the carrier Yorktown at the battle of Midway, a turning point of the war in the Pacific. Another important reason to preserve the landscape surrounding Araby.
As early as 1714 there was a one-story residence at Araby. Now two stories, the house retains many of its early features and, as such, is a valuable survivor, serving as an example of decades of architectural changes. Another important reason to preserve the landscape surrounding Araby.
The land that would be consumed by Falcon Ridge has merit on its own. An expanse of contiguous field and forest from the Mattawoman wild lands through the Araby property, would abruptly halt at the proposed Falcon Ridge, and sensitive flora and fauna would be permanently disturbed or destroyed. An important reason to preserve the landscape surrounding Araby.
The Planning Commission should realize, if Falcon Ridge goes forward, Charles County will be the loser. And that would just be wrong.
Ellen Cline, Masons Springs