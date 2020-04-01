It's appalling that the columnists were canceled

My wife and I have been subscribers of the Maryland Independent for the past 20 years and have seen many changes over the years. Some changes we agree with but this one is the straw that broke the camel’s back: cancellation of the two best articles in the paper written by Jamie Drake (“Outdoors”) and Megan Johnson (“Right, Meg?”). We always have looked forward to reading their articles and found them to be informative, creative, and many times humorous. Regardless of how bad the news was we would always look forward to reading something uplifting and refreshing, and these two ladies always provided that.
In these times when the world (including Southern Maryland) is falling apart, we find it appalling that the Maryland Independent upper management would take this action to cancel these two articles just to save a few dollars.
We are sure that we speak for many when we request that the papers management reconsider this decision.
We thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Paul and Toni Thompson, Brandywine