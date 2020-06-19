It's more than time for Biden and Hoyer to go

As our nation struggles with an unprecedented mix of turbulent social, medical and financial challenges and when our political divides are deepening, we hear no soothing words from Biden and Hoyer. Indeed, Biden and Hoyer seem oblivious to the importance of words of comfort and reassurance. They have doubled down on confrontation, continued their mean-spirited and demeaning name calling and persist in taunting their adversaries with unsupported accusations and overreaching threats.
Biden and Hoyer’s lack of empathy outrages their opponents and concerns their friends. It is more than time to let their 80 years of corruption and incompetence go.
Jerry Feith, White Plains