The lyrics below are posted again for some of you compassionate social justice advocates who believe that all people living in the United States of America should be provided with the opportunity to receive free college tuition:
“John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! His name is my name too! Whenever we go out, the people always shout! There goes John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! Da da da da da da da da!”
Sing again, louder. Once more, softer just like you would sing this song during your carefree days before becoming an adult. Folks, are you now calm enough to read my article about tuition free college?
It is true that many seeking a college education will have big education debts and they will probably have to work many years before that debt is paid off. The question is how we will pay for this proposed free higher education. I guess that under the socialistic plan manna from the sky would absorb this huge cost.
Folks, government is not God.
So, of course it is Uncle Sam who will divvy up our tax dollars.
Do taxpayers who do not use this proposed new tuition entitlement be required to pay for it?
Let us start by exposing Maryland tax money earmarked for the betterment of higher education for colleges and universities throughout the state. I checked out the website (www.legiscan.com) where I was able to find House Bill 71. This 161-page scanned bill created a state debt by consolidating loans beginning in 2004 through 2015 to the tune of $1,063,670,134. Bill HB71 shows that a great deal of the state borrowed dollars went to colleges and universities throughout Maryland (over $350 million). Of this, the largest recipient of tax dollars went to the University of Maryland system; however, other bastions of higher learning were given money for their own projects. One might ask: Will this added education debt benefit everybody?
Of course it doesn’t.
In Maryland the average cost per year for tuition was $15,522 (2017-2018 school year), while college students going to state-run schools in Vermont ponied up $28,738. How ironic is it that the biggest proponent for free tuition in this election cycle is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders?
Wow. Bernie, Bernie, Bernie.
Finally, we as compassionate people realize that some of our hard-earned money should go to the least fortunate.
Folks, free college tuition for all does not fall into that category. Many who read this article will not or did not go to college, and many who paid their way through college will not be reimbursed.
Folks, free tuition for all is another socialistic plan that would hurt our country.
In our great nation we understand that freedom is not free, and there are some rights that we as citizens pay to protect. Our bill of rights articulates many of these.
The moment we get our first paycheck we realize that taxes play an important role in securing these rights. As tax-paying citizens we must demand that our government use our resources in such a way that does not harm the many. Tax-paying Americans from the poorest to the most affluent are the backbone of our country who pay the freight.
After all, we are the people.
John Petralia, Lusby