If anyone needs educating, it’s Donald Poole as evidenced by his letter in the July 24 issue of the Maryland Independent titled, “Judeo-Christian is a term that was made up by politicians.”
I recommend to Mr. Poole and to all Americans “The American Patriots Bible: the Word of God and the Shaping of America,” which is the King James Holy Bible interspersed with American history.
This book includes the seven Judeo-Christian principles and verifies that our nation “sprang from the common acceptance of what has come to be known as the Judeo-Christian Ethic.” It also includes the words of our founders, presidents and statesmen up to modern times. You can order a copy at Christianbook.com, Books a Million or Amazon.
As this book states, “Whether each of our founding fathers was a Christian is not the issue. Their writings, their statements, and their votes evidence the fact that the majority of them embraced these great principles [Judeo-Christian] as the basis for a civilized nation.”
A mere internet search brings up an abundance of quotations showing that the founders’ thinking and lives were influenced by a Christian worldview and that they all thought from a biblical perspective.
Even a visitor to America in the 1800s, Alexis de Tocqueville observed: “Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
In modern times, the words of previous presidents, as well as our current president, show an unequivocal Judeo-Christian worldview.
“The strength of our country is the strength of its religious convictions. The foundations of our society and our government rest so much on the teachings of the Bible that it would be difficult to support them if faith in these teachings would cease to be practically universal in our country.” -Calvin Coolidge, 30th president.
“The fundamental basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the Mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah and Saint Paul…. If we don’t have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in rights for anybody except the State!” -Harry Truman, 33rd president.
“All children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.” -President Donald Trump, our current and 45th president.
