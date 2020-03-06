Justice was finally served when the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “long-awaited lynching bill” as reported in the Feb. 28 issue of the Maryland Independent. The bill honors Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955.
Historical facts are that the Democrats were the party of slavery, segregation and voting against the Civil Rights Bill. For the record, it was under the order of Democrat President Andrew Jackson that the Cherokee Indians were marched to their deaths in the Trail of Tears.
Why is this history important to remember? Because in all these years, Democrats have not evolved. They still refuse to admit or apologize for being the party of racism. Furthermore, they still haven’t learned that the people of the United States, or people of any nation, should not be committing crimes against humanity.
Today, those under the Democrat platform proudly proclaim that the torturous murder of babies in the womb — the most vulnerable, innocent and defenseless among us — falls under the right to privacy. Democrats cannot be convinced and do not want to hear that abortion is a depraved act and a mortal sin that dooms both individual souls as well as the spirit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, which this nation is supposed to represent.
When the day comes that massive public opinion and the law changes to reflect the egregious criminal act of murdering God’s most precious gifts, expect Democrats to re-tell and re-teach history. Suddenly, they’ll claim to have been the champions of unborn children and infants and lay the blame for these horrific murders on the hateful Republicans. Sadly, some fools will believe them.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome