As we all are actively engaged in our daily lives there are some that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the coronavirus. Whether you agree or not, “The World Health Organization on [March 11] declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging what has seemed clear for some time — the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe.”
With that being said, let’s be mindful of social media groups and/or posts that seem to lack compassion, fail to provide factual and useful information as well as make a mockery of this pandemic. I am not a doctor nor medical professional, but I trust them to provide me with information versus those that proclaim to be Professor (Dr.) Internet. If we share information let’s make sure it is from credible sources and useful for all.
Also, we have some local Charles County businesses that may or may already be feeling the economic impact of the virus so let’s do our best to support them as much as possible. Here are some helpful sites but feel free to do your own research, and I wish everyone nothing but the best and please, let’s look out for one another and we can start by being kind: www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019; www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html; and health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx.
Derrick Terry, Waldorf