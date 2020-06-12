Let's not let elected officials sublet duties to the unelected

Today I wish to respond to State’s Attorney Tony Covington’s call for a Charles County civilian review board. (Maryland Independent June 10, “Call for cop review board on the table”).
Reading the article it becomes quite apparent that Mr. Covington subscribes to the well known Democrat principle of never let a crisis go to waste even if the crisis emerged a thousand miles away.
Before addressing his call for a board let me say that as a 27-year veteran of law enforcement I am as appalled as anyone else about what we all seen happen to Mr. Floyd and am satisfied that the appropriate measures are being taken to bring a modicum of justice to the crime we witnessed on national television.
That said, Minneapolis has had a civilian complaint review board for 25 years. As with most liberal fixes for a perceived problem their civilian review did nothing to weed out the officer responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death even though he had been subjected to its processes more than once.
It appears that politicians set up a review system in Minneapolis that did nothing but remove the responsibility of disciplining officers who were complained about from the police chief and gave it to civilians that were probably political appointees who, to put it in the best light, failed miserably.
Mr. Covington states the reasons unrest is going on is because the system isn’t set up to adequately review issues of this nature. If immediately arresting and prosecuting those responsible for murder isn’t adequate I am at a loss as to what he thinks a civilian review process would have added.
Mr. Covington demeans his own position by stating “people are terrified that accountability is not going to be had and justice is not going to be had.” If such a situation arises in Charles County and Mr. Covington is telling us that Charles County residents are terrified that justice will not be done he ought to immediately resign, and we will elect a prosecutor who they will put more faith in. What an insightful admission.
I was intricately involved in the District of Columbia’s citizen review process. Once a citizen filed a complaint it was as if it dropped into a black hole. Complaints filed with the board could not be investigated by the police chief who bore the responsibility of getting rid of undesirable officers but instead were, under the law, assigned to amateur investigators who normally took months to complete their work. Then the complaint was scheduled for a hearing.
It did not take long for the system to crash because the chief of police would have handled the matter in hours not months.
If the citizens of Charles County do not trust Sheriff Berry to properly manage his office, and I have seen no reason not too, there is an election coming up. Kick him out of office and elect someone they do trust. We do not need another taxpayer funded expensive bureaucracy to do the job of properly supervising deputies. Sheriff Berry should handle complaints and dismiss undesirables through his hiring and disciplinary procedures or resign if he cannot tell Mr. Covington to handle his own office and that he will take care of these matters in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Berry should let us know if he feels inadequate for the job he was elected to do.
I know it’s a novel idea but let’s start holding people we elect accountable.
Let’s not let state’s attorneys and sheriffs sublet their responsibilities off to some non-elected board or commission who they will then try to hide behind when things go wrong.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains