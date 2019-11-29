I apologize if any veteran or anyone in the military or anyone else was hurt or insulted by my letter comparing unborn babies with casualties of World War II, “We should have an extended break from regular letter writer,” Maryland Independent, Nov. 20. My intention was to compare abortion with the war that many people are familiar with and have sad feelings about.
I am not a one issue writer, but I am strongly opposed to abortion. My views about the military and veterans are expressed in my letter “Serving God and country” which was published in the Maryland Independent on Nov. 11, 2015, and in several others newspapers at other times. I have also handed it out at Veterans Day parades and have been involved with “Wreaths across America” at the veterans cemetery in Cheltenham.
Here’s an excerpt from that 2015 letter, “Serving God and country”:
In Luke 12:4 NKJV, Jesus says, “For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required….” God has given our country many blessings and has made us the most powerful nation on the earth at this time. He didn’t raise up this country for our glory and purpose, but for His. I believe He intends, with our consent, to use our wealth, resources and sometimes our military to bring freedom to oppressed people. One freedom could be freedom of religion which would help to fulfill the Great Commission in Matthew 28:19, 20.
It would be a stretch to suggest that our military personnel now serving and those who served in the past are perfect like Jesus, or that the United States is heaven, but some things are similar. Many of our military personnel in the past were volunteers. Now they all are. Many left our awesome, beautiful country and have taken on the difficult and dangerous jobs of protecting our country and freeing oppressed people. Many are enduring harsh physical conditions and are seeing some of the inhumanity of evil people. Many are also facing some rejection and opposition. And regrettably, some of them may suffer, and some may die.
Many people want to live lives that have meaning, have a positive impact on the world, and are part of something much bigger than themselves. In opposing tyranny and oppression in both the past and the present, our country, and especially our military, is accomplishing those goals and continuing the work Jesus started on that first Christmas day. Let us pray that God will give them and their families many blessings and much success.
Robert Boudreaux, Gloucester, Va.