In response to my June 28 letter, “Radical leftist Democrats have a psychopathic mindset, will destroy rights” Mr. Forgette, “Neither radical right nor left is reasonable,” July 10, fails to defend Democrat policies that include: abortion, socialism, lawlessness at America’s borders and destruction of U.S. history and Judeo-Christian principles.
Even the most polished, erudite and well-spoken individual would find it impossible to legitimately argue the merits of policies based on violence, theft and destruction. Therefore, when the truth teller calls out evil, leftists have no option but to attack.
Among other policies and philosophies promoted by psychopath-minded Democrats are Godlessness, government dependency, marijuana legalization and encouragement of LGBT practices. Advocating for degeneracy has nothing to do with fairness, equality or compassion. These are policies deliberately designed to weaken individuals, families, communities and the country. Psychopath-minded Democrats know it’s much easier to seize power once the country has been crippled by lawlessness, corruption and moral decay.
A nation that has lost its moral compass is not strong enough, brave enough or wise enough to rule and govern itself. “We the people” then becomes nothing but nostalgia for a time when high-minded men and women understood and taught to their children that self-government required sacrifice, self-abnegation, rugged individualism and love and duty to God, family and country.
Once psychopaths seize power (staking the unconstitutional claim to the government’s exclusive right to own and use firearms), they quickly advance from insults, intimidation and free speech abolishment to torture, starvation, imprisonment and death to opposition. This is the lesson of history, and the misery of tyranny is alive today in many parts of the world.
In the words of President Ronald Reagan, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” One major way American citizens can and should preserve our way of life is not to support or vote for power-hungry psychopathic-minded Democrats.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome