Letter writer has forgotten the past and will fail to protect the future

I feel that it can be said with certainty that Robert J. Taylor (“Remember your past to protect your pandemic future,” May 13 letter) has already forgotten the past and will fail to protect any future for himself or other misled black Americans.
Now that the treasonous actions of Barack Obama and his cabal of felonious assistants, to include Adam Schiff, James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan and an assortment of lovers and treacherous government employees in the FBI and Justice Department, have been exposed for doing their best to unseat a duly elected president, Mr. Taylor now tries to defame our president by attacking his heritage. It is as ridiculous as the actions of his hero-felon Obama.
Maybe Mr. Taylor would better serve himself and the black community, which he assumes he speaks for, if he paid some serious attention to the kept promises to the black community by President Trump as opposed to what the Democrats have promised during election cycles and never done for black people. I for one do not believe black folks will in mass accept the slanderous unjustified and unsupported musings of the Robert Taylor’s of this world shilling for Democrats.
Bobby J. Wallace, White Plains