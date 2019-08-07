There is a consistent problem with littering on Laurel Drive in Indian Head. Most days I can pick up a grocery bag of trash along a 500-foot strip on one side of the road.
The perpetrator(s) seem to prefer fast food and a beverage spiked with a Smirnoff mini in peach, candy apple or fireball flavors. There are also the usual beer cans and flavored coffees, etc. Non-food litter includes diapers, syringes and “other” personal use items.
I am tired of picking up the trash and seeing it reappear along the road right after cleaning.
These people need to take their own garbage home and dispose of it properly like the rest of us; they are disrespectful, careless, dirty and lazy.
John Biles, Indian Head