This is a response to Noah L. Weinberger’s letter in the Dec. 4 edition of the Maryland Independent, “Elected official is unresponsive.”
The Board of County Commissioners and our staff team make a concerted effort to respond to all inquiries in a timely manner and ensure our residents receive a personalized response within a reasonable time frame. Unfortunately, in this instance, we failed to achieve our goal. Please accept my personal apology for the delayed response.
Regarding the School Construction Excise Tax, the name of the this “tax” is a bit misleading. Actually, this charge is a fee and was formerly called a School Construction Impact Fee. It is important to make the distinction because disabled veterans who are exempt from paying property taxes are not exempt from paying fees, such as this one and other fees such as the “Watershed Protection & Restoration,” and “Environmental Service and Bay Restoration.”
There is a more detailed explanation of this fee listed on our website (www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/sites/default/files/pgm/excise_tax.pdf), which may be helpful to you.
Thank you for sharing your suggestion about exempting from this fee existing Charles County residents who purchase new homes within the county. I will take this idea into consideration as we move into the fiscal year 2021 budget process.
Reuben B. Collins II, La Plata
The writer is the Charles County commissioners’ president.