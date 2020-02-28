Recent changes in federal tax law have made the tax situation worse in Maryland. At the federal level, the maximum, combined amount of state and local property, income and sales taxes that can be deducted is now $10,000. In the past, these taxes have generally been fully deductible.
However, there was a substantial increase in the standard deduction: $12,000 for single taxpayers and $24,000 for married taxpayers. This means that most taxpayers will be better off taking the standard deduction on their federal tax return and, unless they have very substantial charitable and other allowed deductions, their state and local property and income taxes will yield no benefit on their federal income taxes.
However, if you take the standard deduction on your Federal tax return, you will not be able to itemize your deductions on your Maryland tax return and you will pay more in taxes to Maryland. This represents a de facto tax increase by the state of Maryland and has been accomplished without the Maryland General Assembly passing any legislation.
The conclusion: Maryland taxpayers have received a double-whammy at both the federal and state levels.
Especially for seniors, Maryland is a high-tax state. A tax rate (state + county) of circa 8% applies to the majority of taxpayers and can be as high as 8.95%. Nine states have no income tax. Nine other states exempt the total amount of civil service annuities.
Five additional states exempt certain federal civil service annuities from taxation. Seniors receive a relatively minor tax break in Maryland. And the recent changes in federal tax law have made the tax situation worse for Maryland seniors.
Legislation is currently pending in Annapolis that would fix the itemized deduction problem (House Bill 788 and Senate Bill 486) and make retirement income tax free in Maryland for those having an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 (Senate Bill 278). Please ask your legislators to support these bills.
The bottom line: Maryland taxation is unfair to seniors. This is your money. Do you want to do something about this? Go to www.narfe.org/legislation/index.cfm?fa=voterVoice&vvsrc=%2fcampaigns%2f71284%2frespond.
Please take action now even if you have done so in the past — new legislation has been introduced in the past several days.
Questions should be directed to the NARFE MD Federation at 301-848-3476 or hollandnmd@aol.com.
Edward Holland, Waldorf
The writer is the public relations director for the NARFE MD Federation.